COVID-19 deaths in Illinois reach 15K; nearly 887K cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Public health officials say deaths in Illinois from the coronavirus illness have topped 15,000. The state passed the grim milestone Friday with the addition of 181 fatalities, the same as the day before, and the sixth-highest total since the pandemic struck Illinois in February. Daily deaths have topped 100 for all but two days in December after November produced more than 300,000 new cases. There were 7,377 newly confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 Friday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that 17,000 Illinois health care workers have so far received the first of two doses of a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.