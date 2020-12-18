City Market received $15,000 matching donation from anonymous donor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thanks to an anonymous donor, the Rock River Development Partnership received a matching donation worth $15,000 to raise money for the Rockford City Market.

“We are extremely grateful for the incredible generosity of these special friends of the Market as well as the many community members who have already donated,” Cathy McDermott, Executive Director of the RRDP, said.

The RRDP opened a fundraiser to offset the losses from 2020 when the outdoor market season began late this year due to the pandemic.

As a result, the market saw a drop in attendance in sales. Organizers say they are looking at an operating deficit of more than $50,000.

The Rockford City Market had a goal of $50,000 to continue the market’s mission of supporting local small business entrepreneurs and musicians in 2021.

This match could help meet or exceed the goal as it will double all donations up to $15,000. The total funds raised to date are $23,610, according to the Rockford City Market.