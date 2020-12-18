City First Church gives food, toys to families

ROCKFORD (WREX) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, City First Church has given out food to those in need. On Friday, it gave out more than just that.

The church held a drive-thru Christmas toy and food distribution at Ellis Elementary School. It's of part of its Christmas Hope event. The church says its members donated and wrapped 1,000 presents. The church usually brings gifts to Constance Lane Elementary School. This year, it decided to add Ellis Elementary in hopes of making this year the biggest gift giveaway yet.

"It's honestly so rewarding just to see the smile on the kids faces. And I think that's the most important for us is because we know how hard it's been for them going in and out of school," said Dakota Peoples of City First Church.

City First Church says it is planning on giving away more food in 2021.