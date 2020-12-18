California town says no to tough virus rules, then yes

It was almost two weeks ago that the popular California tourist town of Solvang made headlines when it said it wouldn’t enforce Gov. Gavin Newsom’s tough new stay-at-home orders. But that was a week before a new City Council took over and told everyone to obey the rules to save lives. That means take-out only at popular restaurants, as well as other restrictions. And that’s what local businesses say they are doing. As one owner put it, “We’re not a bunch of rebels running around out here … flipping the bird to the rest of the state,”