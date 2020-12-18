As healthcare workers receive Pfizer vaccines, Illinois officials prepare for Moderna treatment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Over 17,000 Illinoisans outside of Chicago have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as of Friday. Even more residents could be part of that group once the Moderna vaccine is available. An FDA advisory committee recently approved the Moderna vaccine for adults 18 and older. The FDA approved the vaccine for emergency use shortly before 7 p.m. Friday night.

Gov. JB Pritzker says the group found Moderna’s vaccine was 94.1% effective after two doses four weeks apart. That’s almost identical to the Pfizer vaccine that is 95% effective with two doses three weeks apart. Pritzker is optimistic Illinois hospitals could receive their first Moderna shipments early next week.

“This is yet another very, very exciting development,” Pritzker said Friday. “It reinforces and it brightens the light at the end of the tunnel for all of us who have been fighting through COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the state is planning ahead for the day COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. Dr. Ngozi Ezike says they’ll need some help administering vaccines. Local health departments, hospitals, and clinics will provide the vaccine, but IDPH wants to recruit more people for the task. Ezike has issued a proclamation modifying the scope of practice for advanced and intermediate emergency medical technicians.

“In simple terms, this will allow many EMTs to administer both flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine during this pandemic,” Ezike explained.

She also quickly dispelled rumors that the vaccines contain microchips or could alter your DNA. While some people have shared theories that COVID-19 vaccines could cause Bell’s palsy, Ezike noted that’s not a known side effect.

Following 42 consecutive weekday briefings, Pritzker announced Friday would be his last daily COVID-19 briefing. Moving forward, he’ll only hold press conferences as needed.