Skip to Content

An emotional “au revoir” from France’s most famous presenter

9:43 am National news from the Associated Press

LE PECQ, France (AP) — Au revoir, Jean-Pierre. And merci. After nearly 33 years of telling the stories of deepest France, making small-screen stars of its ordinary folk, the country’s most famous and likely most adored news presenter became the story himself Friday as he anchored the 1 p.m. bulletin for the last time on channel TF1. Jean-Pierre Pernaut came equipped with a handkerchief sent by one of his many fans — and embroidered JPP — for what proved to be an emotional farewell with the country that got to know itself far better thanks to his unquenchable appetite for unearthing and showcasing its many delights.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content