5 live menswear shows planned for hybrid Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Etro are planning to stage live runway shows previewing menswear collections next month during a mostly digital Milan Fashion Week. Ermenegildo Zegna is set to open the five days of previews scheduled for Jan. 15-19. Many top brands already decided to show combined menswear and womenswear collections during the February shows normally dedicated to womenswear. In all, 37 brands will participate in January, just five with live shows. K-way and Solid Homme will make their Milan runway debuts, rounding out the live participants. The men’s previews will be the third mixed digital-physical fashion week organized by the Italian National Fashion Chamber.