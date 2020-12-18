12 Hours of Salvation toys given to local families in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thousands of toys that people across the area donated earlier this month will soon be under the Christmas trees for children in need.

The Salvation Army distributed all the toys collected through the 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive earlier this month.

Lines of cars stretched across the former Circuit City parking lot on East State Street to pick up the toys.

"I'm a server and bartender at Red Lobster and because we can't dine-in, I've been laid off for a few months," said Kelli Mason, who needed help this year making sure her children had Christmas gifts.

Mason is one of thousands of local people in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salvation Army said it's used to helping out about 3,000 families a year. This year, that number climbed to 16,000.

"I went from 60 hours a week to 10 hours a week, so it's been really hard for my family," said Francis Barrios.

But the generosity of the community is making the pandemic a little easier for those who are struggling.

"A lot of us are out of work right now. A lot of us don't have the income to get everything that we want to get for our kids for the holidays. So I think this is really amazing," said Mason.