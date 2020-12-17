ROCKFORD (WREX) — YMCA of Rock River Valley announced a new program to close the achievement gap and reach student's goals for middle school students on Rockford's west side.

"We have long felt called to serve youth in West Rockford," Brent Pentenburg, CEO of YMCA of Rock River Valley. "We know youth are an expression of their environment and their experiences, which is why we wanted to create a space and a program to be that positive force in their lives."

The new program, Y Middle School Achievers, will be at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Rockton Ave across from West Middle School.

Rockford Public Library donated books and shelves to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd for the students to use.

“RPL is proud to contribute to the success of kids on Rockford’s west side through Y Middle School Achievers,” RPL Executive Director Lynn Stainbrook said. “It remains our priority to seek out opportunities to support good community partners in providing safe environments for youth in Rockford to gather and learn.”

While RPL is closing branch locations, it still wants to repurpose books and shelves for the community.

The program is open to all middle school students, but it's targeted to West Middle School because only 14% of students are proficient in English and 4% are proficient in math, according to the YMCA of Rock River Valley.

It has the capacity to serve up to 50 or more students, the YMCA said.

Y Middle School Achievers is a national YMCA program to help students reach educational and career goals.