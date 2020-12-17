Woman sentenced for helping in fatal St. Louis carjacking

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 21-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for helping a man commit a fatal carjacking in St. Louis in 2018. Jana Stowers, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sentenced Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the fatal carjacking. Fifty-four-year-old Michael Arnold, of O’Fallon, died after witnessing the carjacking at a Taste of St. Louis event. Arnold was taking taking photos of the carjacking when he was struck by the truck. Prosecutors say Arnold was struck intentionally. Stowers helped Curtis Alford commit the carjacking. Alford was sentenced Dec. 2 to 20 years in prison.