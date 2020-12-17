Winnebago’s Martino signs with Portland State

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — After months of trying to decide where to pursue her college education and continue her distance running career, Winnebago's Natalia Martino found Portland State to be the perfect fit.

"I'm very excited about it," Martino said. "I think it's going to be a great opportunity for me. I really think it's a good fit. For me, the college search was a bit difficult because I didn't really know where I wanted to go. I've never actually been out to Portland so I've never seen it and I don't think I'll be seeing it until I move into the dorms."

Martino plans on going into the medical field. She says Portland State offers great opportunities in that area, and even though she hasn't seen it in person, she feels technology helped in the recruiting process.

"There were so many opportunities for me to go on virtual visits and see different pictures of the campus," she explained. "I feel like I was able to get a lot of information about the school without actually being there."

She's also ready for a change of scenery, with Portland's natural beauty a big draw for her.

"I am very excited for it," Martino said with a laugh. "Illinois is quite boring when it comes to the scenery and stuff. Running around 'Bago, I've run on every street there is. It's gotten quite boring here. I'm ready to start this new chapter of my life in a new area. I'm really excited for it."

Excited for the next step, taking what she learned in Winnebago's storied program with her to the Big Sky.