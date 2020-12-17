Skip to Content

UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya’s coast

National news from the Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says more than 120 Europe-bound migrants, including eight women and 28 children, have been intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea by Libya’s coast guard. The International Organization for Migration tweeted Thursday that a vessel carrying the migrants was stopped late Wednesday off the coast of the North African country and the passengers were returned to Libyan territories. “We reiterate that Libya is not a port of safety,” the IOM said. An IOM spokesperson in Libya tweeted that 126 migrants from the vessel were taken to detention centers inside Libya. 

