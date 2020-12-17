Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Cedarburg 73, Slinger 43
Crivitz 80, Wausaukee 46
Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 51
Pewaukee 97, Pius XI Catholic 67
Potosi 68, Benton 58
Racine St. Catherine’s 48, The Prairie School 41
Roncalli 70, Two Rivers 30
Wild Rose 62, Rosholt 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barneveld vs. Juda, ppd.
Beloit Memorial vs. Madison Memorial, ccd.
Boyceville vs. Durand, ccd.
Deerfield vs. Parkview, ppd.
Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ppd.
Heritage Christian vs. Hope Christian, ppd.
Lena vs. Oneida Nation, ccd.
Lourdes Academy vs. Valley Christian, ccd.
Melrose-Mindoro vs. Eleva-Strum, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Brodhead 66, Whitewater 39
Edgar 48, Newman Catholic 26
Florence 48, Tomahawk 41
Freedom 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 29
Kaukauna 65, Oshkosh North 15
Luxemburg-Casco 64, Clintonville 47
Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35
Marshall 74, Cambridge 32
Prentice 49, Flambeau 48
Prescott 51, Somerset 49
Racine St. Catherine’s 48, The Prairie School 41
Turner 56, Clinton 40
Waupun 70, Winneconne 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milton vs. Janesville Craig, ccd.
Williams Bay vs. Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/