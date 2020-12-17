Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — Approximately 3,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered to healthcare workers in Illinois, according to Gov. JB Pritzker during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

On Monday, when Illinois received 43,000 doses, about half of its expected 109,000, the state immediately shipped the doses to regional hubs, which then distributed to hospitals.

Over the last four days, 77 hospitals in 45 counties have already started vaccinating healthcare workers, the first tier of vaccine recipients.

The vaccinations will continue through the weekend, according to Pritzker.

Rockford's 3 primary hospitals administered the vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday, with Mercyhealth and OSF administering first vaccines on Wednesday and SwedishAmerican administering first vaccines on Thursday. KSB Hospital in Dixon administered its first vaccines on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Illinois recorded 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, for a total of 879,428 cases since the start of the pandemic. An additional 181 people died over the past 24 hours, for a total of 14,835 deaths. As of Wednesday night, 4,751 Illinoisans were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. 1,056 of those patients are in the ICU and 575 are on ventilators.

The preliminary positivity rate for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16 is 8.4 percent.