SwedishAmerican administers first COVID-19 vaccines

ROCKFORD (WREX) — COVID-19 vaccinations have officially begun at all major Rockford hospitals.



SwedishAmerican administered its first vaccine around 7 a.m. Thursday.



The first dose was given to Sara Christiansen-Caiozzo, a registered nurse who has worked in the COVID unit at SwedishAmerican throughout the pandemic.



Sara has worked at SwedishAmerican for 14 years and had a grandfather who was hospitalized and has since recovered from COVID-19.



According to the hospital, over 1400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been delivered and will be administered to its first phase of employees through Sunday, December 20.



Among other first round vaccine recipients were SwedishAmerican Director of Pharmacy Tom Caret and SwedishAmerican Surgeon-In-Chief Dr. James Cole.



Carey sees the vaccination process as the "beginning of moving in the right direction" toward the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We've been reviewing the data and reviewing the process and we have a very good understanding of the science and technology behind this and feel very confident in its sfety," Carey said.



This comes one day after the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered at Mercyhealth and OSF St. Anthony in Rockford.











