Suns, several NBA teams make bold offseason moves to improve

The Phoenix Suns are among a handful of NBA teams that look to have improved their roster during the offseason. The Suns made one of the boldest moves of the offseason when they added 10-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul in a trade with Oklahoma City. Paul gives the Suns another elite player to pair with a young core that includes guard Devin Booker and forward Deandre Ayton.. The defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers also added several new pieces to their roster. Guard Dennis Schroder and forwards Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol are now part of the supporting cast for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.