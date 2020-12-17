Sun & clouds through late week ahead of weekend rain, snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Stubborn cloud cover does not want to give the Stateline a break, but Thursday could offer a few peeks of sunshine. Enjoy it while you can, because the weekend brings another shot at rain and snow.

Rain and snow could visit the Stateline by Saturday.

Several chances for wintry weather:

While sunshine has been a hard thing to come by in recent days, dry conditions have held on. That could change as the weekend approaches, as yet another late-week system bring the potential of rain and snow.

A quick-moving disturbance shifts from the Southwest to the Ohio River Valley overnight Friday into Saturday. Models continue to suggest this system stays far enough to the south to limit the potential for any wintry precipitation.

Comparing this weekend's threat to last week's blast of wintry weather, the potential for impactful wintry weather looks minimal. The early weekend threat for rain and snow isn't the only one that visits the Stateline over the next ten days.

Some global weather models hint at the potential for a wintry system by the middle of next week. Could enough snow fall to give us a white Christmas? It's absolutely possible, but the uncertainty for that is extremely high. Continue to monitor the forecast through next week on-air and online as details become more clear.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 7 A.M. 12/17: Some models point toward snow during the midweek period next week.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies stick around with highs in the low-to-mid-30s. Winds remain fairly light.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies allow for lows to drop into the teens and low 20s.

Friday: Morning sunshine gives way to a bit more cloud cover by late in the day. Highs top out near 40°.

Friday night: A small chance for a wintry mix, primarily of rain and snow. Lows fall to near freezing.

Saturday: The morning hours could bring a light wintry mix. This threat should taper off by the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 20s.

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 40s.

Monday night: A few passing clouds, with lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Increasingly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid-20s.

Wednesday: A slight chance for a wintry mix, with highs in the mid-30s.