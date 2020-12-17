Spring Creek Elementary hosts Christmas parade for students

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Typically around this time of year, students are celebrating the holidays in the classroom. Since RPS 205 students are learning remotely, Spring Creek Elementary came up with an idea to still bring some holiday cheer to their day.

The school hosted a drive-up Christmas parade. Families could see Santa and teachers, all from the safety of their car.

"It just brings our hope and spirits back up because it was a little depressing here because our halls are empty and we don't have that family feeling that we normally have here at Spring Creek. So we're just happy to bring that cheer and that spirit home to their families at home," said Jessica Shere, a teacher at Spring Creek.

Students also got to pick up hot cocoa and candy canes during the drive-up parade.