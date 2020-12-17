Self-immolation persists as grim form of protest in Tunisia

KASSERINE, Tunisia (AP) — Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire over the past 10 years in an act of protest, following the example of 26-year-old fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi, whose self-immolation in 2010 led to the downfall of Tunisia’s dictator of 23 years. Bouazizi’s public suicide unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings and a decade of crackdowns and civil wars across the region. While Tunisia now has more civil liberties and freedom of expression, it is plagued by an ever-worsening economic crisis. And some Tunisians still turn to that form of suicide to call attention to police harassment, poverty or the lack of opportunity in the country.