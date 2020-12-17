San Diego County suspends virus enforcement on restaurants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County has suspended enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and live entertainment establishments after a local judge found in favor of two strip clubs that defied a state shutdown order. The judge indicated that the ruling applies broadly. County officials said in a statement Wednesday evening that they and state officials are analyzing the scope of the ruling and discussing next steps including seeking clarity from the court. The judge said the clubs can stay open and added that the ruling applies to San Diego County businesses with restaurant services. The county says enforcement activities against restaurants and live entertainment establishments are suspended for now.