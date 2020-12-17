RVC cancels basketball, volleyball seasons

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College will not play basketball or volleyball seasons this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The school initially moved volleyball from fall to winter, and delayed the start of basketball season, in hopes that conditions would improve enough to where they could play seasons.

But the N4C, the conference in which RVC competes, decided to cancel men's and women's basketball, along with volleyball, due to the pandemic. That played a big factor in Rock Valley canceling the seasons entirely.

"Over the past several months, I have had meetings with athletic directors from the N4C, Region IV and around the country, as well as our RVC administration on a regular basis, to consider how winter sports competition might take place as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our campus, our community, and our nation," said RVC Athletic Director Darin Monroe in a statement. "The fact that volleyball and basketball are indoor sports that are considered medium and high risk according to the IDPH factored in to our decision to cancel those seasons. My heart breaks for the student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters who are affected by this decision, but their safety and well-being has always been our top priority."

The school will try to play outdoor sports in the spring, depending on the circumstances at the time. Rock Valley was supposed to host the NJCAA DIII Men's Basketball National Tournament in March, but that will now be moved. The school is still slated to host in 2022 and '23.