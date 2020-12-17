RVC and Winn Co. Sheriff’s Department team up on program to get dozens of inmates employed

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Going to prison can be a low point, but a new partnership hopes to give people a good opportunity to bounce back.

Rock Valley College and the Winnebago County Sheriff's department announced a new education program on Wednesday. The program will give inmates an education on how to use CNC machines and also provide work with resumes and job interview skills.

Each class will run around seven weeks with eight inmates per class. Afterwards, inmates will be able to take a certification test which can give them access to a number of job opportunities according to RVC President Howard Spearman.

"Each inmate will be able to sit for the exam to receive a National Institute of Metal-Working Skills also known as a NIMS certificate in measurement, material and safety and CNC operation," Spearman said.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says it's great to put in a program that can give people a chance to get back to a normal life .

"The inmates come out and say, you know what, I feel really good about myself," Caruana said. "They get a job, and know they're contributing. We're taking a hopeless situation, and we're making it a very successful situation."

The program will start on January 4.