Rockford Park District to consider increasing tax levy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you live in Rockford, higher property taxes may be on the way. The Rockford Park District's Board says it needs to make up a $500,000 budget shortfall that it blames mostly on COVID-19.

In the past six years, when the Rockford Park District's budget was in the red, the board didn't increase property taxes, it instead cut services and facilities. But leaders say you can only cut so much.

"We've finally reached a point where we believe it's in the best interest of the taxpayers to preserve the integrity of the park district," Ian Linnabary, who is on the Rockford Park District's Board of Commissioners, explains.

That's because the park district only has two revenue streams: property taxes and fees you pay to use its facilities and services.

The park district says the pandemic cost it nearly $1.7 million in fee revenue and more than $2 million overall.

Commissioners are considering increasing the tax levy by 2.3 percent. That means for a $100,000 home, your property taxes would go up about $10 a year.

As of right now, there's that $500,000 deficit mentioned earlier, but commissioners say raising property taxes would almost close that gap.

It's important to note that in last week's board meeting, all five commissioners expressed interest in raising property taxes. And now, with the upcoming increase in minimum wage, it seems all but certain.

"That consideration factored heavily into our discussion to raise our levy," Linnabary adds.

Linnabary says the minimum wage increase will have roughly a $2 million impact on the park district over the next few years.

"It's a 10 percent increase in wages, which we all agreed is needed, but it makes a significant financial impact to the Rockford Park District, I would say, moreso than any other government entity in our county," Tyler Smith, who is also on Rockford Park District's Board of Commissioners, explains.

The final decision on how much taxpayers will give the park district next year will come in the board's next meeting on Monday, Dec. 21.

It should also be noted that, right now, the park district is the third highest taxing body in Winnebago County behind the Rockford Public School District and the City of Rockford.