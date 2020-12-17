Rockford man has name cleared in 2018 murder case

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man, once accused in a 2018 murder in Rockford, gets his name cleared by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.

State's Attorney J. Hanley announced Thursday that he dismissed a first degree murder charge that was pending against Shawnquiz D. Lee.

On Feb. 23, 2018, two people forced their way into the home of Julian Young on the 400 block of South Henrietta Avenue in Rockford. Officials say the two shot and killed Young.

Hanley's office said a witness was at the home during the break-in but ran away before the shooting. Officials said the witness did not know the two suspects but identified Lee as one of the suspects 18 months later. Lee was arrested and charged with murder in November 2019.

However, no other evidence linked Lee to the murder, according to Hanley. Swabs taken form underneath the victim's fingernail produced DNA that did not match Lee's DNA. The investigation also revealed Lee was at work at the time of the murder.

“When I was sworn in as the State’s Attorney of Winnebago County on December 1, 2020, I took an oath to do justice on behalf of all of the citizens of Winnebago County," Hanley said. "The State’s Attorney’s Office will continue its commitment of bringing criminals to justice while ensuring that innocent people are not charged with crimes.”

Lee was charged with murder under former Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

No other arrests have been made in this murder case, according to 13 WREX archives.