Rock Co. Jail reports more positive COVID-19 cases

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WREX) — More than a week ago, two Rock County Jail inmates reported mild COVID-19 symptoms. On Wednesday, the jail reported an additional 36 cases.

Rock County Sheriff's Department received more than 150 COVID-19 test results on Wednesday.

More than 100 people needed to be tested during the second round of testing because they had been exposed to a positive case, the jail said.

It led to 36 positive results, 58 negative results and seven people refused. The jail is still waiting on five results.

The Rock County Jail also tested more staff members. Of the 63 employees tested, 40 tested negative, six were positive and 17 are still waiting for results.

Last week, 219 people had been tested since the outbreak began. More than 80 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 11.

The jail said it has been in contact with the Rock County Public Health Department to ensure the safety of staff and inmates.