President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19



PARIS (AP) — France's presidential palace said President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 and placed himself into self-isolation for seven days.

It said Thursday the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared."

The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced.

Macron attended an EU summit with other European leaders last week, and on Wednesday met with Portugal's prime minister and attended a Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Jean Castex was at the meeting and will self-isolate.

The French presidency confirmed that Macron's trip to Lebanon scheduled for next week is being canceled.