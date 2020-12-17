Packers seek 4th straight win as they host slumping Panthers

The Green Bay Packers already have clinched the NFC North title and will be seeking their fourth straight victory when they host the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night. The Packers share the NFC’s best record with New Orleans and own a tiebreaker advantage over the Saints. Carolina has lost seven of its last eight games. Green Bay’s Davante Adams has a touchdown catch in each of his last eight games and Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 39 touchdown passes.