New Rockford-area prosecutor dismisses murder charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A new prosecutor in Winnebago County dismissed a first-degree murder charge against a man who was arrested 13 months ago. State’s Attorney J. Hanley says records show Shawnqiz Lee was working at the time of the shooting. Lee was charged last year with killing Julian Young of Rockford in 2018, based on someone identifying him at the scene. Hanley says there was no other evidence against Lee. Hanley says payroll records given to Rockford police after Lee’s arrest show he was working at the time of the murder.