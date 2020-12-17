Mechanical problems found with plane that crashed in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal investigators have discovered problems with an anti-skid device in an airplane that crashed in Alaska last year, killing one person and injuring four others. Documents released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board also say there was concern about Ravn Air Group’s safety culture when the crash happened. The plane crashed through a perimeter fence before stopping on rocks next to the Bering Sea shore. It was carrying 39 passengers and three crew. Representatives who worked at the time for Ravn Air Group, which has since restructured under new leadership, could not be reached for a comment. A message seeking comment also was left for the new Ravn Alaska.