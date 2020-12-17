Legal aid community creates online assistant for Illinoisans needing help during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many have reached out to others for help. Soon, even more people may need assistance when federal and state relief options end. Legal aid attorneys across the state worked together to create a free online assistant: COVID H.E.L.P Illinois.

The attorneys want to keep people in their homes and preserve their income as much as possible. COVID H.E.L.P, or Housing and Economic Loss Prevention, has been online since November 30. Creators say plenty of Illinoisans have already found help for rent, mortgage, income, and even deaths of loved ones.

Pat Wrona, Legal Services Director of CARPLS Legal Aid, says chatbots produce reliable information after users answer initial questions. They can even find attorneys for individuals, no matter the zip code.

“The entire Illinois legal aid community came all together to say how can we spread some of these resources around,” Wrona explained. “How can we use some of the manpower of legal aid to help other parts of the state that might have more scarcity of resources?”

Helping anyone in need

She said people may not realize they now qualify for legal aid services. If your income is significantly lower due to unemployment or fewer working hours, you may qualify for the first time. Gov. JB Pritzker emphasized so many Illinoisans need help right now.

“There are people that are suffering financially who need legal help,” Pritzker said. “There are people who are suffering from health consequences or family members suffering from health consequences. So, all the resources that have been put forward I think are extraordinarily useful.”

The statewide eviction moratorium was extended to January 9. However, Wrona says there will come a time when that ends, and people should have legal assistance ready.

“When that moment comes, we will be able to be here for people who need us to try to mitigate their situation,” Wrona added. “If you haven’t paid rent for a year and an eviction action comes, you don’t have a lot of defenses to that legally. The sooner you connect to legal aid and start talking to a legal aid lawyer, the more options there will be.”

Wrona noted the unemployment and debt chat options have become popular as well. With over 142,000 new filers for unemployment last week and constant problems with the Illinois Department of Employment Security, it’s clear people need more assistance.

“There’s certain aspects of unemployment that are unfortunately expiring for a lot of people in the next ten days or so. And it’s the holidays,” Wrona said. “So, people want to know what’s going to go on with that income source as well.”

The chatbots are available to answer questions and provide resources 24 hours a day.