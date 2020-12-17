Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Bulloch, the English actor who played Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died. Bulloch’s agents said in a statement that he died in a London hospital Thursday after years of suffering from Parkinson’s disease. He was 75. Boba Fett was a fairly minor character with just a few minutes on screen when Bulloch, an actor who had worked mostly in British television, first played him in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back” and in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.” But the character would go on to become among the most beloved in the “Star Wars” galaxy.