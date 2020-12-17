Impact acquire midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from Fire

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Impact have acquired midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from the Chicago Fire. The 22-year-old American played 73 games with 45 starts in four seasons with Chicago. He had seven goals and 15 assists. He signed a three-year contract with an option year using targeted allocation money. The Impact are sending Chicago $800,000 in general allocation money and the deal could cost Montreal more if Mihailovic meets certain performance incentives. Chicago will also retain a percentage of a future transfer fee if Mihailovic leaves Montreal for a non-MLS club.