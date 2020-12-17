Illinois releases number of vaccines received in each region

Illinois releases number of vaccines received in each regionNew
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Region One this week. In total, the region received 5,260 doses of the vaccine, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Illinois Department of Public Health released the number of doses going to each county and hospital system.
In Region One, Carroll, Ogle, JoDaviess, Whiteside and Winnebago Counties all received the COVID-19 vaccine because they have the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 per capita.
As the Regional Hospital Coordinating Center, Mercyhealth is responsible for storing and distributing the vaccines in Region One.
Those doses almost exclusively go to healthcare workers in each county.
Here's a breakdown of the number of vaccines received by county and hospital system:
Carroll County
- 65 doses distributed by FHN
Ogle County
- 155 doses distributed by Rochelle Community Hospital
- 200 doses distributed by KSB
JoDaviess County
- 85 doses distributed by Midwest Medical
Whiteside County
- 435 doses distributed by CGH Medical Center
- 30 doses distributed by Morrison Community Hospital
Winnebago County
- 1,210 doses distributed by OSF St. Anthony
- 1,645 doses distributed by Mercyhealth
- 1,435 doses distributed by SwedishAmerican