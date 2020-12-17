Illinois releases number of vaccines received in each region

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Region One this week. In total, the region received 5,260 doses of the vaccine, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released the number of doses going to each county and hospital system.

In Region One, Carroll, Ogle, JoDaviess, Whiteside and Winnebago Counties all received the COVID-19 vaccine because they have the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 per capita.

As the Regional Hospital Coordinating Center, Mercyhealth is responsible for storing and distributing the vaccines in Region One.

Those doses almost exclusively go to healthcare workers in each county.

Here's a breakdown of the number of vaccines received by county and hospital system:

Carroll County

65 doses distributed by FHN

Ogle County

155 doses distributed by Rochelle Community Hospital

200 doses distributed by KSB

JoDaviess County

85 doses distributed by Midwest Medical

Whiteside County

435 doses distributed by CGH Medical Center

30 doses distributed by Morrison Community Hospital

Winnebago County