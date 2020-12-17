Heartland Community Church, Lifescape team up for Senior Food Box Drive-Thru

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Senior citizens in the Stateline got food just in time for the holidays.

Heartland Community Church and Lifescape held a Senior Food Box Drive-Thru Thursday. According to Lifescape Lifescape Fund Development Marketing Director Zach Satterlee, Lifescape's board members came up with the idea for the event.

People 60 years and older could pull up to the church and get a food box put in their vehicle. The boxes included items like canned fruits and vegetables, bread and soups.

"It's good to see that we were able to help so many people today through<" said Satterlee. "We're used to working with seniors. Obviously, COVID has hit seniors a little harder than the average population. So this year, it was nice to give them a holiday box and partner with a great church with the Heartland Community Church."

Lifescape says it had 500 boxes of food to hand out.