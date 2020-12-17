Governor bills North Dakota for lost fight over House seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota taxpayers are on the hook for legal expenses in Gov. Doug Burgum’s failed attempt to fill a legislative seat won by a man who died before taking office. Billing records obtained late Wednesday by The Associated Press after an open records request say the Republican governor’s office is claiming more than $12,000 in attorney fees and court costs. The North Dakota Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling last month said Burgum does not have the authority to appoint someone to the state House seat. Burgum had backed the now-deceased winning candidate against an incumbent member of his own party known as a staunch protector of public money.