Facebook removes French, Russian accounts active in Africa

PARIS (AP) — Facebook says individuals linked to Russia and the French military used fake accounts to wage a covert disinformation campaign in the Central African Republic ahead of elections there this month. Facebook said it took down hundreds of accounts and groups linked to France and Russia accused of “coordinated inauthentic behavior” in several countries in Africa and the Middle East. Both France and Russia have been jockeying for influence in central and western Africa. The French military said in a statement that it “firmly condemns” such disinformation efforts and is working alongside the U.N. and European partners to bring peace to the Central African Republic.