EU agency moves forward meeting on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s medicines agency says it has moved forward a meeting to consider authorizing a coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna for use in the 27-nation bloc. The Amsterdam-based agency, which is meeting Monday to consider authorizing a vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and German company BioNTech for use in the EU, had scheduled a meeting to discuss the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 12, but that has now been brought forward to Jan. 6. The EMA said Thursday’s decision came after Moderna sent the last package of data on the vaccine needed for the agency to assess it for the EU market.