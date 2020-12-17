COVID-19 vaccine presents logistic hurdles for those tasked with preparing it

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Preparing COVID-19 vaccines for front line workers takes an exact science.

"What's tricky about this vaccine at different parts of its transportation it requires different temperatures" says SwedishAmerican Director of Pharmacy Thomas Carey. "So it does require, as most people have heard, the "Pfizer vaccine" requires to be maintained at a temperature less than 90."

And once the vaccine arrives and leaves its container?

"It can then be kept at a refrigerated temperature for only five days. That's not a long period of time," says Carey.

Once it leaves that refrigerated system, the clock starts ticking once again.

"Once it's out of the refrigerators the vaccine is only good for six hours."

Carey says that's not where the logistical challenges end. Unlike other vaccines, syringes are not pre-filled.

"Once the product is thawed it has to be slowly agitated. You take the vial and invert it 10 times to release some of the lipids. You then have to add more fluid to it, repeat 10 more times, and then draw up your individual doses."