Cor Mariae assisted living center to close in Rockford
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Ascension Living Cor Mariae Village, an assisted living center in Rockford, will close in just over two months, according to the center.
Cor Mariae Village, 3330 Maria Linden Dr, Rockford, will close on Feb. 28, 2021. The assisted living center said the pandemic was not a factor in the closing.
We will transition all current Cor Mariae Village skilled nursing residents to Saint Anne Place, or other appropriate communities, whichever they choose. Our team members will work with current residents and family members to ensure a seamless transition. This includes helping independent living and sheltered care residents, and family members identify the appropriate level of care needed and assist with placement into a new community. We believe that this transition will be the best path forward for the Rockford community in the midst of continuing change.Molly Gaus, Vice President Marketing & Communications
Ascension Living