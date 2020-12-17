Chances for wet weather drying up

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Showers still cross our path this week and next week, but the amount of rain and snow may not amount to much.

Quiet through Friday:

We get one more dry and cloudy day before we have to talk about wet weather. Friday looks to be the mildest day of the week. Temperatures rise into the low 40's by Friday afternoon. This is over 10 degrees warmer than Monday. While the weather didn't feel a ton warmer each day, the slow warming trend got us out of the very cold weather for a few days.

The weather holds onto to drier weather Friday night, then a little wet weather comes our way this weekend.

Rain for the weekend?:

A weather system zips through the Midwest Saturday morning, and may still bring a little wet weather to us.

The biggest development in its track is the lack of all-day showers. We may get a few scattered light rain showers, mainly during the morning. Snow tries to mix in, but less than 1" would fall if that comes to pass.

Overall, plan on a drizzly start to the day, with drier conditions by the afternoon. The stubborn clouds won't clear out much, so a mostly cloudy day is expected. The slow warming trend ends Saturday. Temperatures fall back to the upper 30's.

By Sunday, the weather clears out a little. We should see more sunshine. Temperatures remain steady and in the upper 30's.

Warmer start, cold finish:

Next week remains dry and milder. Temperatures in fact look to warm up a little. We return to the low 40's Monday and Tuesday. Monday officially kicks off the winter season. The Winter Solstice occurs Monday, which has the least amount of daylight for the year. That said, the weather doesn't always line up with the start of the season. The low 40's are pretty mild for the first day of winter!

By Wednesday, a slight chance for wet weather lingers, but our chances for a white Christmas look down for now. Long range models either want to leave the midweek storm to our north, or bring in mostly rain. We'll continue to track whether that system pans out or not on 13 News at 10.

Regardless of if we get wet weather or not on Wednesday, be ready for a giant drop in temperature. Christmas Eve on Thursday only warms into the low 20's! A quick shot of Arctic air causes very chilly conditions for Christmas.

Christmas Eve night likely drops into the single digits, then Christmas Day only warms into the low 20's. Both days look to stay dry. We quickly return to average next weekend, as temperatures warm into the low 30's.