Alleged Boogaloo member pleads guilty to terrorism charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A North Carolina man and member of an anti-government extremist group has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Benjamin Ryan Teeter of Hampstead, North Carolina, traveled to Minneapolis during protests following the death of George Floyd. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. In his plea agreement, Teeter admitted he and another man built firearms suppressors that they delivered to an informant and an undercover FBI employee, believing they were going to Hamas. They also allegedly offered to fight as mercenaries for the group. Authorities say Teeter is a self-described member of the “Boogaloo Bois.”