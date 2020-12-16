World’s space achievements a bright spot in stressful 2020

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — This year was a big one for space and next year promises more achievements. 2020 had astronauts blasting into orbit from the U.S. again, and three countries sending spacecraft hurtling toward Mars. Those orbiters and landers will be arriving at the red planet in February. Next year, Boeing hopes to catch up with SpaceX in launching NASA astronauts. Space tourism may finally get off the ground. There’s also the planned launch of the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope in the fall. And NASA is still targeting November for the debut of its new moon rocket.