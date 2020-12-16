Wisconsin removed from Winnebago County travel advisory list

Wisconsin removed from Winnebago County travel advisory listNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County residents no longer need to quarantine for 14-days if they travel to Wisconsin.
The Winnebago County Health Department updated its COVID-19 travel guidance on Tuesday; Wisconsin and Colorado were removed.
11 states were added to the list: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
The health department recommends a 14-day self-quarantine after returning from these 24 states:
- Alaska
- Arizona*
- Arkansas*
- California*
- Connecticut*
- Delaware*
- Idaho*
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky*
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Dakota
- Ohio*
- Oklahoma*
- Pennsylvania*
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota
- Tennessee*
- Utah
- Wyoming
*New States added to the list this week.
The guidance does not apply to someone who lives in Winnebago County, but works in another state.
Here is the full travel guidance from WCHD: