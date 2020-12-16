Verdicts due for 14 over links to Jan. 2015 Paris attackers

PARIS (AP) — The terrorism trial in Paris of 14 people linked to the January 2015 attacks on the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket is ending. Three months of testimony has been punctuated by new attacks in France, a wave of coronavirus among the defendants, and devastating testimony bearing witness to three days of bloodshed that shook France. Three of the accused fled the country and are being tried in absentia. The others are accused of giving the attackers, who killed 17 people in the name of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, logistical support. All three gunmen died.