Therapy dog helps students at Boylan Catholic

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Boylan Catholic High School helps its students get through this difficult school year with its wellness program. Now, that program has a four-legged resource.

"I feel like anxieties are much greater right now and loss of motivation, especially with the whole thing around the pandemic," said Allison Schmitt, Boylan Catholic High School Wellness Coordinator.

So, to help, students form small groups to talk about how they are coping with the school year and the pandemic. They also have a therapy dog named Olly to meet with students at school. Olly is still in training, but learning the ropes.

"I am really thankful for him," said Boylan Junior, Bertha Ortiz. "He really helped me out when not really many of my friends could, because obviously they're busy."