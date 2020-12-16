The Salvation Army prepares to give out food, toy donations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Dec. 4, 13 WREX helped put on the 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive at Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall. Now, The Salvation Army is preparing to give the toys it collected to families in our area.

The toys are being organized by the group at the former Circuit City on East State Street in Rockford. The toys, along with food will be given to families who signed up for them. Organizers say more than 6,000 toys and $8,000 were donated. Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall also donated $25,000 to The Salvation Army so the group could buy more toys.

"It's a privilege first to be able to see this and to see the hard work come together," said Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall Dealer/Operator Rachel Bachrodt. "But more importantly, it shows you how much need there is this year and how much help The Salvation Army probably could still use."

Toys and food will be given to the families on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., on both days.