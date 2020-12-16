Texas had fewest executions since 1996 due to pandemic

HOUSTON (AP) — A new report says that Texas, the nation’s busiest capital punishment state, carried out the fewest executions in nearly 25 years due mainly to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a year-end report released Wednesday by the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, juries in the state also issued the fewest new death sentences since 1974 as the pandemic shut down trials. In 2020, Texas executed only three inmates as six others had their executions delayed by the courts due to the pandemic and two others were delayed due to legal issues. This was the fewest executions in Texas since 1996.