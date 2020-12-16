Take advantage of student loan breaks before 2020 ends

Talk of student loan forgiveness has borrowers looking forward to 2021. But many already benefited from some unprecedented events in 2020. These include suspended payments on most federal loans, halted collection activities and interest rates at all-time lows. It’s currently unclear how long some of these breaks will last into the new year, so consider taking advantage of them while you can. Depending on your financial situation, you may want to make a lump-sum federal student loan payment, get defaulted loans back into good standing or refinance your private student loans.