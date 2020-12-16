Strate-Lutzow signs with ISU as preferred walk-on

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hononegah's Jarrett Strate-Lutzow has only played one year of high school football. But that landed him a chance to play at the next level. He'll join Illinois State, one of the consistently strong teams at the FCS level.

"It means everything," Strate-Lutzow said of signing. "It's not just for me. It's for my family too. I know that with my work ethic and what I can keep doing, good things are going to come out of it. With the speed I have and athleticism I know I can be crazy out there for them. It's really important for me. I honestly want to be crazy out there and do good things for them."

Strate-Lutzow did enough to impress Rockford native Brock Spack, head coach at Illinois State, who offered him a spot on the roster.

"Jarrett is going to walk-on our team," Spack said. "We thought he was a steal for that. He's a long guy who's been a basketball player. But he played outside receiver and did some neat things this summer during the pandemic with his training tapes we were able to watch. This kid is going to develop into a big-time tight end. Who knows, he might grow into a defensive end one day but I think he's going to be a tight end. He's a very gifted athlete ball-skill wise. It looks like he's played four years of high school football but he hasn't played much."

Spack says the walk-on program at ISU allows him to build depth on his roster, and a lot of guys have turned into really productive players after developing in the program.

"We take gambles on guys like that here," Spack said. "I think that's a very good gamble and not much of a gamble. With that type of length and athleticism, you have to have a little courage and a brain, and we'll be able to coach you up and develop your toughness and put you in positions to become a good player. We couldn't pass on that length. We're very excited about that. He's a tremendous athlete and we're very excited about him."

That excitement is a two-way street, as Strate-Lutzow can't wait to get back on the field after COVID-19 has created uncertainty for his senior season. But he knows he has a football future and he looks forward to staying in-state, pushing his limits and earning everything that comes his way.