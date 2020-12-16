Starting 2021 babies born in Illinois to automatically receive college savings fund

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new Illinois law means bundles of joy born in 2021 and beyond will automatically receive a small bundle of cash.

"The state treasurer would deposit $50 in a savings account for every child born or adopted in the state," says Democratic Senator Steve Stadelman.

The law means an automatic $50 deposit into a college savings account which families must claim is registered for their child by their 10th birthday. The funds must be used toward post-secondary education by age 26. While the funds may not grow into a large sum in that timeframe, lawmakers say the goal is to get families thinking about the importance of saving for college.

"Studies have shown that if any amount is saved for higher education,they will be three times more likely to attend college," says Stadelman. "And four times more likely to graduate to college. It's not so much the specific amount, but the fact the account is in place and gets people thinking college is in their future."

However, other lawmakers believe the cost of running this program and keeping up with administrative needs will be too high, especially given what families will receive in the end.

"In 19 years when they go to college it's going to grow to about $120," says Republican Senator Dave Syverson. "That won't even pay for one book, let alone an affect on college. So at a time when the state can't pay its bills, the nearly $10 million cost is something we should not be doing."

Senator Syverson says he and other lawmakers would like the law appealed and replaced with legislation that would provide families with a tax break or credit for setting up their own college fund.

"Each family can set up their own plan with their own advisor, they can design what's best for them and their children as opposed to a one-size fits all plan designed by the state," says Syverson.

If families move out of state or the child does not attend post-secondary education, the money would be returned to the state.